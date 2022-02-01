Is Rajkummar Rao Marrying Bhumi Pednekar in 'Badhaai Do' Homophobic? The Actor Answers | Exclusive

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Badhaai Do which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of the film has already been released and presents how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who are homosexuals, decide to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. However, it is also being said the very act of Rajkummar marrying Bhumi in the movie, hiding their sexuality is somewhere accepting and supporting homophobia.

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, the Kai Po Che actor was also asked the same to which he agreed and said that marriage is not an ideal solution in such cases. “Well, yes. It’s not an ideal situation. I totally agree with that. But there are so many people out there in the society and I have met couple of them personally who are in this arrangement. So it’s a story about those people," Rajkummar said.

Apart from this, Rao also mentioned that the representation of gay people in Bollywood movies is changing and that Badhaai Do is an example of the same. “I don’t know about others, but lot of people will take notice (of representation of homosexuality in Badhaai Do) and things will change. Cinema is definitely growing from where it was earlier. We are experimenting with stories now and I hope there will be much more representation and it will be way more inclusive than what it was," he said.

The actor talked about playing a gay cop in the movie and added that he is happy his character is breaking gender stereotypes. “Lot of people have been telling me, I am very happy that my character is breaking stereotypes," he said.

For the unversed, Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Sakshi Bhushan among other actors in key roles. Badhaai Do will be released in theatres on February 11.

