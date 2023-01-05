Is Ranveer Singh Fan of K-Pop Sensation BTS? Actor Praises Jin, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook

Influencer Radhika Bangia, who is known for creating entertaining K-pop and K-drama content on social media, recently shared the screen space with actor Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s comedy flick Cirkus. Now, in a recent interaction, Bangia has made an interesting revelation about Singh’s growing love for K-pop music and the globally acclaimed all-boy-band BTS. The social influencer told Zoom Digital, that she tried her best to make Ranveer Singh into a BTS ARMY, and surprisingly the Bollywood star ended up loving the music the K-pop group creates.

The conversation began when the duo decided to make a short clip featuring Singh speaking a few Korean words. Notably, the actor had no idea what the meaning of the words was but he went along. Bangia reportedly said that it was just a random thing that they decided to do and she had to keep explaining to him what the Korean words meant. It was at that moment when the Padmaavat fame asked Bangia to recommend him some K-dramas to watch and the influencer took her chance to make Singh a BTS stan.

Seemingly, when Singh watched the group’s music and dance, he hailed them as ‘freaking good.’ “He was like, ‘Oh my God recommend some K-dramas’ and I was like trying to make him into a BTS ARMY, and he saw all that he is like, ‘They are so freaking good, like the way they dance and sing, it’s amazing,’” said Bangia. Previously, the influencer shared a clip of Singh saying ‘Oppa (Brother in Korean)’ and ‘Saranghae (I Love in Korean)’. “Happy to be K-Drama and K-Pop influence to Ranveer Singh,” expressed Bangia at the time of sharing the video. Watch it here:

Radhika Bangia played Lily in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which also features Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film, which was a remake of the 1982 Hindi film Angoor, hit the box office on December 23. Meanwhile, the members of BTS have currently taken a hiatus to fulfil their mandatory military service.

Read all the Latest Movies News here