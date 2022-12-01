Is Rashmika Mandanna No Longer The Face Of This Jewellery Brand?

Rashmika Mandanna became a pan-India star by making her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills.

Apart from showing her skills on the big screen, the actress is also the face of several brands. Rashmika was the brand ambassador of Khazana Jewellery, a jewellery retail house in South India, which was founded by Kishore Kumar Jain. It opened its first professionally managed retail showroom on Cathedral road, Chennai in 1993. But now, according to sources, she is no more the face of this brand. There has been no official statement released by the actress or the brand yet.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun are currently promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. The film became an instant hit when it was released in December 2021. Everyone loved the movie, and it broke several box office records. After causing quite a stir across boundaries and demographics, the film is now set to hit the Russian market on December 8.

PUSHPA 🇮🇳 IN RUSSIA 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/otf4opQ6ZJ— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 30, 2022

The Pushpa duo recently attended a press conference, where they answered several questions about their film. Following the media interaction, Allu Arjun took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself performing the movie’s iconic “Thaggede Le” gesture.

Pushpa: The Rise will have a special premiere on December 1 in Moscow and on December 3 in St. Petersburg, both in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will also be shown at the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival, which will take place in 24 cities across Russia. It will then be available in all other Russian cities, starting from December 8.

