Is Salman Khan Angry over Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s Romance?

Salman Khan has reportedly opted out of two high-profile sequels backed by Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Images: Instagram
Salman Khan is reportedly not too happy with Arjun Kapoor dating Malaika Arora, who was previously married to his younger brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the superstar has banned Arjun from visiting his home. Not just this, he has also opted out of two high-profile sequels backed by Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor. Salman has reportedly quit Boney’s Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry without giving any reason.

“Arjun first dated Salman’s youngest sister Arpita. He broke up with her and became friends with Malaika Arora who was married to Salman’s brother Arbaaz. That was when Salman began to get annoyed with Arjun. But the latter convinced Bhai that he would never do anything to hurt the Khan family.

“But after Malaika’s divorce from Arbaaz, her public appearances with Arjun and whispers all around of their impending marriage, Salman is livid,” the report quoted an unnamed source. 

Notably, ever since her divorce with Arbaaz in 2017, Malaika has been going strong with Arjun. The two have lately been making several public appearances together.

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. Salman, meanwhile, will next star opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

