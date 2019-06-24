Is Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore per Weekend for Hosting Bigg Boss 13?

Salman Khan, who is all set to host the controversial Indian reality TV show Big Boss once again, is apparently going to charge a ton for season 13. As per reports by Pinkvilla, the Bharat superstar is all set to receive Rs 403 crore for approximately 26 episodes of the show. This will make the figure around Rs 31 crore for one weekend worth of shooting. However, last year the actor charged around 12-14 crores per episode according to Indian media reports.

This year, Bigg Boss 13 will hit TV screens on September 29 and will most likely only feature celebrities inside the house. While the show had started with celebrities trying to survive in isolation inside the house, a few seasons saw makers introducing common people as well. However, due to last season's low rating, the concept has been dropped.

The makers of Big Boss 13 have so far approached actors Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij and Roadies fame Navjyot Gurudatta to be a part of the show. Besides this, there are rumours that celebrities Karan Patel, Zareen Khan and Rajpal Yadav might also be a part of season 13.

Salman Khan confirmed that he will be hosting Bigg Boss season 13 in an interview to a web portal. While acknowledging the rumours that suggested he has opted out of the show he said "I wish it were true but I'm doing it"

This is not the only Indian TV reality show that the actor will be a part of. Apart from this he is also geared up to produce popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. He has also hosted Indian reality show 10 ka Dum.

