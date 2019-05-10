English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Salman Khan Opting for Surrogacy? Know Other Celebs Who Embraced Surrogate Parenthood
Salman Khan may not be getting married anytime soon, but the Dabangg star is reportedly planning to embrace fatherhood in the coming months.
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
Salman Khan may not be getting married anytime soon, but the Dabangg star is reportedly planning to embrace fatherhood in the coming months. A source close to the Bharat actor informed the Times of India that Salman is planning to opt for surrogacy.
Salman, who has been in news regarding his marriage prospects, is stepping into the shoes of director-producer Karan Johar and actor Tusshar Kapoor, embracing parenthood before marriage.
While Salman has yet to respond to the rumours, Bollywood is not a stranger to the concept of surrogacy. In fact, the number of celebs opting for surrogacy has increased in the last few years, thanks to the rising awareness about the process. Let’s have a look at all the Bollywood celebs who have opted for surrogacy so far:
1. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their son AbRam Khan on May 27, 2013 through surrogacy. The couple is already parents to two—Suhana and Aryan.
2. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opted for surrogacy for the birth of their son Azad, who was born on December 5, 2011. The couple decided to go for surrogacy after Kiran’s miscarriage.
3. Ekta Kapoor
The director-producer, who was trying for a baby for seven years, decided to opt for surrogacy and welcomed his child Ravie Kapoor in January 2019.
4. Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor is among the first few single parents in the B-town to welcome his child, Laksshya, via surrogacy. Laksshya Kapoor was born in June 2016.
5. Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber
Sunny Leone adopted Nisha, a baby girl from Maharashtra’s Latur. The couple once again became parents to twin babies- Asher and Noah- who they welcomed through surrogacy in February 2018.
6. Lisa Ray
The Water actress welcomed twin daughters - Sufi and Soleil – with husband Jason Dehni last year. Lisa, who fought and defeated cancer, welcomed her babies via surrogacy.
7. Karan Johar
The doting director of Bollywood also became a doting dad in real life when he welcomed his babies – Yash and Roohi – in February last year. The director opted for surrogacy to welcome his babies in the world.
8. Shreyas Talpade-Deepti
The Iqbal actor and wife Deepti welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, in May last year via surrogacy.
9. Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek
Kashmera Shah, who failed 14 times while trying to have a baby, finally welcomed twins Rayaan K Sharma and Krishaang K Sharma in June 2017.
10. Sohail Khan-Seema Khan
Salman Khan’s baby brother Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan also opted for surrogacy to welcome their second child Yohan in June 2011. Yohan, who was born 10 years after the birth of their first son Nirvaan, was born via IVF surrogacy.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results