Is Salman Khan Planning to Make a Fourth Dabangg Movie?

Salman Khan got candid appearing as a guest in the first episode of his brother Arbaaz Khan hosted show Pinch 2. During the rapid-fire session, Salman seemingly confirmed the fourth instalment of the Dabangg franchise. When Arbaaz asked Salman about which is his favourite Dabangg, 1,2,3 or 4, the latter was quick to pick the fourth one. To which his brother said that he just confirmed Dabangg 4.

Meanhwhile, Salman has some highly anticipated projects he is working on. They include, Tiger 3, which is currently filming and Mulshi Pattern remake, titled Antim- The Final truth. He is also set to begin work on Kick 2 and another film directed by Farhad Samji. He is also attached to work with Suraj Barjatya in the filmmaker’s return to the director’s chair. Salman will also be returning to host Bigg Boss 15, which will go live on OTT in August.

The 2019 released Dabangg 3 did not fare well at the box office. It was directed by Prabhudeva. However, Salman’s fan favourite cop Chulbul Pandey returned with an animated version for a kids’ series.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently focused on Tiger 3 which has been delayed due to the pandemic. “Salman recently teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen," a source revealed. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently. There’s a reason to this also," revealed a trade source to IANS.

Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

