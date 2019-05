Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

With Bharat set to release next week and Dabangg 3 lined up for later this year, Salman Khan has a busy schedule. The actor is also working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. Then there is Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 planned for 2020.Now, some reports suggest that Khan is also looking forward to a biopic based on the life of a BSF Jawaan. "Salman has always been extremely driven by stories that centre around India. Recently, a big banner approached him for a biopic they wish to produce. It will revolve around the life of a BSF jawaan and will be set in Kashmir," Pinkvilla quoted a source close to him.The plot is said to move around an Indian soldier who single-handedly thwarted a militant attack. "It's an extremely brave and inspirational story of this one man - an Indian soldier - who single handedly ended the entire camp of Mujahideen militants around 12-14 years ago. Salman loved the entire idea and felt it was an untold real life story that needed to be told," the source added.While reportedly, Salman has verbally agreed to do the film, official confirmation and the dates are yet to be figured out.Meanwhile, today (May 27) Twitter launched an official emoji for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat. The emoji features Salman in his bearded look, which is one of his looks from the film. Social media users can add the emoji in their tweets with #Bharat, #BharatThisEid, #IAmBharat and #BharatWithFamily.An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in key roles.Follow @News18Movies for more