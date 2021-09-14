Salman Khan’s Rs 300 Crore Film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shelved? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his film Tiger 3. However, another big budget film of the Bollywood star Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is in news since the last few days because of the rumours floating around it. The speculation is rife that the Rs 300 crore film has been shelved.

Bollywood insiders say that Salman Khan is so shaken after the failure of his last movie Radhe, which released in May on OTT platform Zee5 that he is no more interested to go ahead with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

An entertainment news portal Koimoi raised doubts about the progress of the film in a tweet which was refuted by NGE Movies (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), the producers of the film.

Koimoi tweeted, “#SalmanKhan To Shelve #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali As #Radhe’s Failure Shakes Him Up Like #Zero Did To #ShahRukhKhan?”

Refuting all speculations about the film being shelved due to the failure of Radhe, the NGE Movies replied, “We would like to deny all the #FakeNews #EmbarassingJournalism. The set is being constructed and songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months.”

We would like to deny all the #FakeNews #EmbarassingJournalismThe set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months 🙏@Koimoi https://t.co/sjztlUoX2a — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 12, 2021

This tweet has made it clear that there is no need for the Salman Khan fans to be upset. The shooting of the film will start as per the decided schedule in November. In this film directed by Farhad Samji, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead opposite Salman. Also, the actor’s film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is going to get released soon. The actor’s brother-in-law Aayush will also be seen in the movie with him. There are a number of projects in Salman’s list and the fans are pretty excited about it.

Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting one of the most controversial reality shows of Indian television Bigg Boss as the 15th season of the show moves to TV from its OTT version.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here