An initiative by &
Is Sanjay Dutt Playing Villain in Akshay Kumar's Film on Prithviraj Chauhan?

As per a report in an entertainment website, the film on Prithviraj Chauhan will go on floors by November this year.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Is Sanjay Dutt Playing Villain in Akshay Kumar's Film on Prithviraj Chauhan?
Image of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, courtesy of Instagram
Akshay Kumar has an impressive slate of films lined up; Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb and Bachchan Panday being some of them. However, the actor is also working on a historical, action-drama, where he will portray the role of legendary Rajput fighter and royal Prithviraj Chauhan. The film that will reportedly revolve around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Chauhan, is said to go on floors by November this year.

A report published in bhaskar.com revealed that the pre-production on the upcoming film is currently in progress and the makers are confident about meeting the November deadline. The website also revealed that the biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Other details pertaining to the project shed light on the storyline. The website claimed that the film will also incorporate the strategic mistakes made by Chauhan and how the casts were divided in the era. It will also deal with the issues related to discrimination among the backward class of soldiers in the army. The makers are also trying to not shoot the film during the rainy season, owing to the fact that heavy costumes and embellishments will be used to recreate the look and feel of the era.

However, major revelation comes in the form of Sanjay Dutt being considered for the role of villain in the film. As per the website, Sanjay could be seen playing the role of Muhammad Ghori. The biopic, led by Kumar, is being produced by Yash Raj Films, which is also the banner making Dutt's Shamshera. In Shamshera, Dutt will be playing the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor and that is the reason why he is being considered for the role of a villain in the film on Prithviraj Chauhan.

An official announcement in the matter will soon be made, added the report.

