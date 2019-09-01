Take the pledge to vote

Is Sanjay Kapoor’s Comment on Malaika Arora’s Post, a Fun Jibe at Arjun Kapoor?

On Saturday, when Malaika Arora posted a picture of herself, Arjun's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, was quick to rush to the comment section taking a jibe at the couple.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Is Sanjay Kapoor's Comment on Malaika Arora's Post, a Fun Jibe at Arjun Kapoor?
Image of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
It appears Arjun Kapoor's family has accepted his relationship with Malaika Arora with open hearts. Every time Malaika uploads a picture on her Instagram handle, Arjun's family is all up to shower love on her. On Saturday, when she posted a picture of herself, Arjun's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, was quick to rush to the comment section taking a jibe at the couple.

"Your in house photograher is doing a good job," read his comment on Malaika's photo.

This is not the first time that Sanjay Kapoor trolled Malaika. Earlier, when she was vacationing in Bali, among the many people who commented on Malaika’s photo was Sanjay, who wrote, “The sea in Bali is not so blue."

Not only family members, but friends too take a jibe at the couple. Recently, when Arjun and Malaika uploaded similar looking pictures from their vacation, Farah Khan commented on their picture saying, "Now ul r putting the same posts also?"

Malaika, who is currently dating Arjun, frequently hangs out with Sanjay and his wife Maheep Kapoor.

Notably, Malaika and Arjun's dating rumours started doing the rounds last year, when they two were spotted together at India' Got Talent and subsequently were seen in Italy, where they had later reportedly gone to celebrate her birthday. Earlier this year, Arjun acknowledged the relationship.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and divorced him in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.

