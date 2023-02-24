Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. The film will be a standalone sequel after the hit films Aashiqui (1990) and Aashiqui 2 (2013). Buzz is that, the makers are looking for a female lead and that Sara Ali Khan is in talks for the same.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, there have been speculations that Sara Ali Khan has been approached to be cast as the leading lady opposite Kartik. If Sara signs the dotted line, this will be the second time Sara and Kartik will be working together after Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal which released back in 2020. The report also revealed that they are looking for another female actor for the third lead.

The 1990 film starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal and the 2013 film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan’s last film Shehzaada recently released in theatres. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also starred Kriti Sanon as the leading lady while Manisha Koirala played a pivotal role. Apart from Aashiqui 3, Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He also has an untitled project with Kabir Khan.

Sara on the other hand will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in lead role. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. The film is currently in its production stage and is scheduled to release on December 8 this year.

She also has Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan where she would be essaying the role of a freedom fighter based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

