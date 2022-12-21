Is Sasural Simar Ka Actress Dipika Kakar Pregnant? What We Know

Dipika Kakar is one of the most celebrated faces in the Hindi television industry. After rising to fame with her stint on the popular soap opera Sasural Simar Ka, she went on to be a part of several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 12 and Nach Baliye Season 8. The 36-year-old actress, who is happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim, often shells out major family goals for fans by uploading adorable vlogs with her family members on YouTube. Now, it seems like Dipika is ready to share her affection with a new member. If reports are to be believed, she might be expecting her first baby with Shoaib after four years of their marriage.

Dipika, along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim, runs separate YouTube channels to keep their fans posted on their whereabouts. In one such vlog posted by Saba, the actress was spotted sitting at the far end of a couch, wearing a baggy outfit that comprised a pink loose-fitted shirt and a pair of black pants. According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Deepika appeared to have put on some weight and seemed to be exhausted.

Additionally, in another vlog video by Shoaib’s sister, the entire Ibrahim family was seen unwrapping the wedding presents for Dipika and Shoaib’s marriage. However, commenting on Dipika’s absence in the video, Saba informed viewers that her “Bhabi” was unwell and hence, was resting, which further sparked the rumours surrounding her pregnancy.

Apart from Saba’s video, Shoaib also dropped a vlog on his YouTube channel where the lovebirds were captured celebrating a friend’s birthday. In the clip, Dipika was once again seen in a baggy red sweatshirt and a pair of comfy trousers, with a scarf wrapped around her neck.

Even with the emergence of these videos, it is still unclear whether the couple is expecting their first child or not. So far, neither Dipika nor Shoaib has made an official announcement about the pregnancy.

Dipika Kakar was previously married to pilot Raunak Samson but got divorced in 2015 after Raunak blamed her for having an extramarital affair. Later in 2018, the Bigg Boss 12 winner got hitched to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. The lovebirds fell for each other on the sets of the Colors TV show itself.

Read all the Latest Movies News here