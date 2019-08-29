Is Shah Rukh Khan the New Choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah After Salman Khan's Exit?

After a very public announcement by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he would be bringing Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for Inshallah, the filmmaker's production company tweeted that the film was going to be shelved indefinitely.

Even Salman Khan tweeted that despite Inshallah not working out, he would still have an Eid 2020 release. A lot of speculations have come up, be it creative differences or scheduling issues, about what went wrong between Khan and Bhansali. Now, if a new report is to be believed, the filmmaker is considering replacing the Kick actor with Shah Rukh Khan.

"It's final that Inshallah is not happening anymore because Salman and SLB didn't agree with each other's price. While Salman thinks that he should be getting more money, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali who believes he's bigger than the actor and hence he deserves more money from the project. Now SLB is going to announce the film with SRK soon," a source was quoted as saying by Filmfare via International Business Times.

However, replacing Salman Khan will be a drastic step as in a recent interview, he said that there were no hard feelings between the director and him. He told Mumbai Mirror, "Nothing changes between us as friends and I'm sure nothing has changed in Sanjay's heart for me. I'm extremely close to his mother and sister. I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, inshallah."

Meanwhile, Alia and Shah Rukh have worked together in Dear Zindagi, but if Inshallah happens, it will be the first time they would act as a romantic pair.

Akshay Kumar, who had changed the schedule of Sooryaanshi to avoid a clash with Inshallah has now moved the release of his film, Laxmmi Bomb to Eid 2020. This means that the two actors have a big possibility of clashing if Khan announces Kick 2.

