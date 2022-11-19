Is Shahid Kapoor Shooting for New Film With Kriti Sanon? Here's What We Know

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, two of Bollywood’s top stars, and experts in their genres have united for an untitled film. The movie is touted to be a robotic rom-com and a small segment of the film has already been shot, according to a report. Since the release date of Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film, Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan is right around the corner, the shooting will resume after the film releases.

“A small week-long schedule of the film has been shot already. Shahid and Kriti, both were part of it. Then Kriti had to leave for promotions of Bhediya, so post the release of that film, she will immediately get back on set," a source told Pinkvilla. Reportedly, Kriti will be essaying the role of a robot whereas Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a robotic expert in the film. Moreover, Amit Joshi will be marking his directorial debut with this film.

While Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to make his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s upcoming project, Farzi, Kriti Sanon is busy with the promotions of Amar Kaushik’s directorial, Bhediya. The movie will be released in theatres a few days from now on November 25, this year. The horror-comedy film penned by Niren Bhatt will also star Abhishek Banerjee among others.

Up next, Shahid Kapoor has a film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, titled Bloody Daddy, in his kitty. Meanwhile, Kriti has Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush. In the film which will be hitting the silver screen on January 12 next year, Kriti will be sharing screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. And that’s not all, Kriti also has her pipeline full with Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath alongside Tiger Shroff.

Read all the Latest Movies News here