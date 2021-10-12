Is Shehnaaz Gill Leaving Mumbai Forever After Sidharth Shukla's Death?

TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, and the news had sent shock waves in the film industry. The actor was laid to rest at a Mumbai crematorium as hundreds, including his industry friends and colleagues, came to pay their last respects. It was reported that Sidharth, 40, breathed his last in the lap of his rumoured lady love, Shehnaaz Gill. Various heart-wrenching snaps from the crematorium, featuring Shehnaaz had gone viral on social media. While it is not an easy loss to overcome, the actress recently resumed working and was seen promoting her upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh.

However, a video suggesting that Shehanaz has planned to leave Mumbai forever, went viral on social media. Fans, who popularly address the duo as ‘SidNaaz’, got worried about the well-being of the actress. But now it is learned that there is no truth to these rumours.

A source revealed to SpotBoyE that there was no truth to these rumours and reports, as of now the actress has no such plans. The half-baked video was produced by a YouTube channel, which is known for creating such content.

After staying away from the media glare, the actress, in the last couple of days, has featured in three videos with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa to promote her upcoming release, Honsla Rakh. The movie is slated to premiere on October 15.

The videos from the promotional event were widely shared by her fan clubs. While Sidnaaz fans were extremely happy to see her smiling and back at work, some users caught her in deep thought and were able to relate her expression to the grief she was going through.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Though they always maintained that they were good friends, fans believed they were a match made in heaven.

