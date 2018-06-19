GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Is Shilpa Shetty Pregnant With Second Child? Here is the Truth

Is Shilpa Shetty expecting her second child?

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is Shilpa Shetty Pregnant With Second Child? Here is the Truth
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty was spotted outside a diagnostics lab in Khar, sending the gossip magazines into overdrive with rumours that the actress is expecting her second child. The actress was clicked while walking out of the clinic. Soon after the photo went viral on the internet, many social media users speculated that the actress was expecting.


Image Courtesy: Bollywood paparazzi

Shilpa, however, cleared the air by tweeting that it was only a usual health checkup. She wrote: "#ShilpaKoKyaHua. Kuch nahi! (What happened to Shilpa... Nothing) Hey Bhagwan... (Oh god). I get a preventive health check done regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What’s all the fuss about! And no, not pregnant. Prevention is better than cure.”




Shilpa, who tied the knot with business tycoon Raj Kundra in 2009, has a son, named Viaan, with him.



Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You