Is Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Part Of Bigg Boss 16? What We Know

The countdown to Bigg Boss 16 has begun, and the excitement for Salman Khan’s reality series is already building. As is the trend every year, the names of several actors and celebrities are circulating on the internet as potential contestants. However, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, is getting the most attention. If rumours are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss have contacted Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra to be part of the upcoming season.

A source revealed that the discussions are underway between the makers and Raj and that the latter is yet to decide in this regard. According to the source, Raj is considering it because he feels that the nation needs to know the truth and the real side of the story.

Raj was detained in July 2021 on the suspicion of making and circulating pornographic clips, and in September he was granted bail. He was charged with violating pertinent provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention Act), and the Indian Penal Code. He has been using creative masks to hide his face from the media ever since.

Raj recently asked to be dismissed from the case in an application before a magistrate’s court in this location. On July 20, his attorney Prasant Patil submitted the discharge application.

According to the motion, neither the police nor the prosecution has determined that Kundra had any knowledge of any financial or other advantage from the alleged wrongdoing. Bigg Boss seems like the best platform to present his case to the public since the popular show has a very wide viewership.

Shamita Shetty, Raj’s sister-in-law, competed in Bigg Boss 15 the previous year and finished in the top 5. In 2007, his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra won the British show Big Brother, of which Bigg Boss is a spin-off.

