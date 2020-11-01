Is Shweta Tiwari's 3-year-old Son Reyansh Missing? Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Levels Allegations

Shweta Tiwari's marriage with Abhinav Kohli hit rock bottom last year when the actress filed a police complaint against her husband. Since then, the two have been living separately.

Recently, as per a news report, Abhinav has alleged that his three-year-old son Reyansh, which he shares with Shweta, is missing. Abhinav details that when Shweta was diagnosed with coronavirus in September, she sent Reyansh to live with his father. The two spent some 40-odd days together and the little one later returned back to his mother.

Now, when Abhinav is trying to contact Shweta and her family, he is unable to locate them. He added that he has not been able to see or hear from his son and that his estranged wife has vanished with the baby boy at an undisclosed location.

"I have been chasing Shweta on phone, messages and I personally went to her house also, but she is not meeting or taking my calls. In fact, she has blocked me. It has been five days, I haven't seen my boy, not heard his voice."

Alleging that Shweta 'vanished' with the baby, he said, "I tried every way possible. I went to her sets as well with the expectation that maybe she is ignoring me, but at least I will get to see my son. My message was also passed to her on her sets but she didn't respond and vanished with the baby."

Furthermore, Abhinav has alleged that Reyansh has also contracted Covid-19 and that Shweta refuses to get him tested. "If Shweta is still breast feeding him that means he also has the symptoms. She guided me to make sure that my old mother doesn't come in contact with Reyansh and also asked me to maintain safety," he said.