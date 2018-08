Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?

Sidharth Malhotra, who was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Alia Bhatt since a long time, seems to have enthusiastically moved on with Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani. According to a report in Filmfare , Malhotra is allegedly dating Advani.As per the report, the two have been spending a lot of time with each other-in person as well as on the phone.The duo has earlier been photographed at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times when all of them get together for dinners .Interestingly, Malhotra was also spotted at Advani's birthday bash recently, adding fuel to the fire.Meanwhile, Ali has found solace in her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.