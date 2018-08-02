English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
What's cooking between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani?
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani, Yogen Shah
Loading...
Sidharth Malhotra, who was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Alia Bhatt since a long time, seems to have enthusiastically moved on with Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani. According to a report in Filmfare, Malhotra is allegedly dating Advani.
As per the report, the two have been spending a lot of time with each other-in person as well as on the phone.
The duo has earlier been photographed at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times when all of them get together for dinners .
Interestingly, Malhotra was also spotted at Advani's birthday bash recently, adding fuel to the fire.
Meanwhile, Ali has found solace in her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.
Also Watch
As per the report, the two have been spending a lot of time with each other-in person as well as on the phone.
The duo has earlier been photographed at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times when all of them get together for dinners .
Interestingly, Malhotra was also spotted at Advani's birthday bash recently, adding fuel to the fire.
Meanwhile, Ali has found solace in her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.
Also Watch
-
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
- Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Join Hands for New Karan Johar Film
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Spotted Enjoying Secret Vacation Amidst Wedding Rumours; Watch Video
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...