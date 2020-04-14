Is Sidharth Shukla Replacing Arjun Bijlani As Show Host Opposite Shehnaaz Gill?

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has been going strong ever since he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Not only did he lift the trophy but was also monumental in making the show’s 13th instalment one of the highest TRP-grabbing seasons ever.

Now, it seems Sidharth will soon grace the television sets again, not as a participant of a reality show but as a host this time.

According to a report by entertainment portal TellyChakkar, Sidharth Shukla might host the Colors’ popular dance reality show Dance Deewane. Interestingly, it was earlier reported that Sidharth’s housemate in Bigg Boss 13 and top 5 finalist Shehnaaz Gill was roped in as the host of Dance Deewane’s upcoming season.

This brings another chance to rejoice for Sidnaaz fans as they will see the duo’s strong chemistry on screen once again. However, if this report is true, it indicates that popular television actor Arjun Bijlani who has hosted the dance reality show for two seasons will be stepping down from the role.

Dance Deewane started in 2018 and provides a platform for dancers from every generation to showcase their talent. The show has three judges – Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

Post their stint in Bigg Boss’ house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured together in the music video of Darshan Raval’s latest hit track Bhula Dunga.

You can watch the romantic chemistry between the two in the video: