Is Something Brewing Between Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh?

Television actress Akanksha Puri had been in the limelight for her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who she broke up with during his stay inside the house.

Now, the actress has once again caught the attention of her fans, courtesy her latest Instagram story. The actress has shared a cosy picture with singer Mika Singh and wished 'good night' to everyone.

In the picture, Akanksha can be seen relaxing in Mika’s arms. She is looking pretty in a green printed kurta while Mika Singh is seen wearing a light blue tee.

Now, fans are wondering if the two are seeing each other or the duo might just have collaborated for a new project.

Earlier, Mika had hit the headlines after his pictures with TV actress Chahatt Khanna cropped up on the Internet. Even back then, the news about something going on between the two surfaced.

It was later reported that the pictures were part of their song titled ‘Quarantine Love’.

Meanwhile, Akanksha will reportedly participate in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.