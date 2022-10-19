Is Something Brewing Between Shakira and Ex-Beau Antonio de la Rua? Here's What We Know

Acclaimed Columbian singer Shakira, who recently broke up with long-time partner Barcelona football player Gerard Pique, seems to have found solace in Antonio de la Rua. The two dated for almost 11 years before setting on different paths. Now, as per a Marca report, the two are expected to meet in Miami. The news started making rounds after journalist Karina Lavicoli, the host of the program “Partners of the Show”, confirmed that the exes had communicated again and definitely did not rule out a reunion in Miami.

Lavicoli assured that Antonio de la Rua and Shakira have already had contact via several phone calls and that Antonio was willing to help the singer with “everything she needs.”

Incidentally, Argentine journalist Juan Etchegoyen also insinuated the fact that Antonio may be meeting the Waka Waka singer in Miami. The report mentioned this quote: “I haven't done interviews for many years, but I promise to let you know if I change my position.” On being asked if he would be meeting his ex-girlfriend in Miami, Antonio didn’t mention an answer leading to widespread speculations.

For the unversed, Shakira shared a relationship with Antonio de la Rua for almost 11 years. They broke up, following which the singer began dating Gerard Pique. They shared a relatively quiet relationship, for which Shakira moved to Barcelona, Spain, to be closer to the Spanish football player. They share two kids together. Reports of their breakup first surfaced when it became known that Pique had cheated on her with at least two women.

Meanwhile, Shakira herself said in a recent interview that for now, she would not look for a partner, because she needed to wait “for that hole in my chest to close, and then we'll see what happens.”

