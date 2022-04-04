Is Something Brewing Between Venkatesh Iyer and Telugu Actor Priyanka Jawalkar?

From Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma the two opposite worlds have often crossed paths. And now, the latest buzz is about Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer and Telugu actor Priyanka Jawalkar.

Priyanka captivated the audience’s attention with her beauty and acting chops in the comedy thriller, Taxiwaala, which was directed by Rahul Sankrityan. In the film, she played the leading lady of Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, Priyanka shared a couple of snaps from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. The actor looked super gorgeous in a summery breezy dress. She peeked from behind the curtains and was all smiles while posing for the lenses. “Boo,” she captioned the click.

The snap was a hit among fans as they couldn’t resist praising Priyanka. However, one of the comments caught the public’s attention - that of Venkatesh. “Cute,” he wrote in the comment section, to which the actor replied “Who? You?.” This small exchange of words in the comment section led to people speculating that something might be brewing between the two of them.

Many users appeared to be offended by Priyanka’s reply to Venkatesh’s comment. Referring to the “future of India’s cricket”, Instagram users stated that he was much better than Priyanka. However, some found Priyanka’s comment funny. “Karwa li bezatti (Got yourself insulted),” a couple of users wrote.

Later, Priyanka shared a couple of more pictures from the same photoshoot. While the actor looked stunning, the comment section was flooded with users commenting about Venkatesh. “Waiting for Iyer’s comment,” several people wrote.

