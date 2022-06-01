Is Sonali Bendre Part Of Jr NTR's Next? Details Inside

Sonali Bendre, on Monday, clarified that she is not a part of Kortala Siva’s next project featuring Jr NTR. In an interview, she said that it was a fake report and news. She further talked about her debut OTT series.

In an interview with Koimoi, when Sonali Bendre was asked about her rumoured upcoming film with Jr NTR, she said, “who me? No, I don’t know, please tell me about it. I have no clue what you are talking about. No, listen, genuinely not.” The actress further said that she had no clue about this fake news that is being generated.

Speaking about the projects that she had done earlier and her OTT debut, Sonali said, “So now the thing is when I did fiction it was a matter of reading. It was once or twice and I remembered the lines.”

Sonali Bendre also talked about the trailer of The Broken News, which she posted on social media platform on May 27. She is playing a journalist Amina Qureshi of Awaz Bharti in the web series. Apart from Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pigaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Akash Khurana and Kiran Sharma are also a part of this web series.

The web series is about two rival news channels – Awaz Bharti, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7. The web series will release on Zee5.

Earlier, in the month of May, Jr NTR had announced his first project with Kortala Siva. Jr NTR had taken to Instagram to unveil the teaser of the untitled film, which is being directed and written by Kortala Siva. The untitled film is presented by Nandanamuri Kalyanam and produced by Mikkilieni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners of Yuvasudha arts and NTR arts respectively.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.