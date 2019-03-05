English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
The grapevine is abuzz that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may take their relationship to the next level soon by getting married.
The grapevine is abuzz that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may take their relationship to the next level soon by getting married.
With Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship getting more visible by the day courtesy paparazzi and social media, speculation about cold vibes that Malaika reportedly shares with Arjun's cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have resurfaced.
The grapevine is abuzz that Malaika and Arjun may take their relationship to the next level soon by getting married.
In 2016, there were murmurs of an unsavoury incident between Malaika and Sonam at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's birthday party. When Malaika had reportedly got too drunk, Sonam, Arjun's paternal cousin, came forward and tried to help her. But Malaika asked her to stay away, leaving the Khoobsurat actress embarrassed -- so ran the rumours.
This has led to speculation that The Zoya Factor actress Sonam may not after all be happy with Arjun and Malaika's upcoming nuptials.
Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years, before they announced their split in 2016. Together, they have a 16-year-old son named Arhaan.
While Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani, Malaika is often seen at outings with Arjun.
They were also seen together at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland last month.
Malaika and Arjun's relationship has also been mentioned more than once by filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan.
In fact, on the controversial episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, Karan had asked Rahul about his crush in Bollywood.
When the cricketer said he had none at the moment, but that he had a crush on Malaika once, Karan asked if it was "because she was dating Arjun Kapoor?"
On an episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika's close friend, Karan asked her if she would like to say anything about Malaika's wedding. He even asked Kareena if she was going to be a bridesmaid to Malaika. And Kareena only responded with a smile.
