Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?

Actress Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Alia in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, says the show is coming to an end in June.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Ye Hai Mohabbatein, one of the hit shows airing on Star Plus right now, will soon be bidding adieu to its audience. According to latest reports, it is now being said that Ye Hain Mohabbatein will not be able to rule the hearts of the audience for a long time. Actress Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Alia, said that the show might come to an end in June.

Talking to TOI, Krishna said, "Ye Hai Mohabbatein is going off the air in the month of June. I don't know why the show is going off air, as it has good TRP ratings. It becomes difficult to leave a show and move on as everyone is family here. Will miss everyone for sure."

It is definitely sad for fans to hear that after ruling the hearts of the TV audience for so long, the makers have decided to bring the TV show to an end. The news of Ye Hain Mohabbatein going off the air has been doing the rounds for the last couple of months. But now, Krishna has finally broken the silence on the much-circulated rumours.

For the last five years, Ye Hain Mohabbatein, with Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles, has been ruling the TRPs in India. For the past few months, the makers are trying to revive the storyline by adding new twists. However, it seems that they have not been successful in their attempt.

Meanwhile, Krishna will be next seen in Naagin 3, as the devil child Taamsi, daughter of Hukum and Vishaka.

