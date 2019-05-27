English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Sunny Leone Seriously Considering a Career Change After That 'Sunny Deol' Goof-up?
A renowned news anchor, in an assumedly high-pressure newsroom, accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone on live television, on the day of the final counting for the 2019 Lok Sabha Election on May 23.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sunny Leone
Looks like Sunny Leone is on track to branch out from social media star to something more fun. The actress, who rose to prominence after her stint on Bigg Boss Season 5, has joked that she is opting for a career change by posting a picture of her standing atop a bulldozer.
Dressed in a multi-coloured outfit, Sunny looks ultra chic and creates a totally glamorous, and high fashion look. However, it was her caption that grabbed all the attention.
"Career change!? Lol, the actress quipped.
The picture has already garnered over 7 lakh likes (and counting). Many fans wondered if Sunny was considering joining politics, especially after being referred as Sunny Deol by a renowned TV news anchor on the day of the final counting for the 17th Lok Sabha Election on May 23.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 saw hordes of Bollywood celebrities powering the biggest electoral exercise, not just by appearing on big posters and campaigning for their favourite parties but by actually contesting in the biggest race of democracy and in some cases, even leading the votes in their respective constituencies.
Deol has donned the hat of a politician from BJP contesting from Gurdaspur seat in Punjab. The early numbers on big results day on past Thursday indicated that Deol had a staggering lead over his Congress counterpart Sunil Jakhar.
Sharing this information with the viewers on live television, the news anchor in an assumedly high-pressure newsroom, accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone.
The anchor's slip-up did not go unnoticed and soon the Bollywood actress herself hilariously reacted to the gaffe.
Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019
