Is Swwapnil Joshi No Longer Part Of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya?

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, one of the most popular Marathi shows, has guaranteed a constant dose of entertainment to viewers. Courtesy: the rib-tickling performances by the talented star cast, including Kushal Badrike, Sagar Karande and Bhalchandra Kadam. They have amassed a massive fan following with their comic timing. Now, the show has recently dominated headlines after the exit of Swwapnil Joshi, who presided over the grand chair. He acted as an equaliser between the performers and guests on the show. Reports of his exit have been shared on Instagram by a media portal, Manoranjan Marathi.

When everything was going well in the show, this sudden decision of Swwapnil’s exit came as a shock to many. The media portal has shed no light on this information. Will this exit lead to a downfall in the popularity of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya? Some social media users expressed their happiness at this decision. A user wrote that Swwapnil has not contributed anything substantial to the comedy show. Another commented that this decision should have been taken a long time back. Third wrote that finally, he can start watching Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

This news would have surely disappointed the ardent fans of Swwapnil, but they can look forward to his upcoming film Walvi. Directed by Paresh Mokashi, Valvi is all set to release on January 13 in cinema halls. Even before its release, this film caused a furore in the Marathi entertainment industry by winning the Best film award at the 13th Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Swwapnil has left no stone unturned in the promotion of this movie. Paresh is also every bit excited about this project and talked about it in an interview with a portal. He said, “Finding our film’s screening itself at this prestigious film festival was a big thing and therefore winning the Best film award is the happiest moment for the entire team.”

