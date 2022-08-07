Is Taapsee Pannu's Sex Life Reason Behind Her Absence On Koffee With Karan? Dobaaraa Star Thinks So

Several successful stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Priyanka Chopra have appeared on Koffee With Karan multiple times over the years. However, Taapsee Pannu is yet to get a Koffee invite. The actress, who has proved she’s among the bankable stars in Bollywood, is yet to grace the show.

With the seventh season in progress, Taapsee Pannu weighed in on the absence from the show and joked that it is probably her sex life. In a promotional event, while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were promoting Dobaaraa, Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting Koffee With Karan.

Taking note of that, one of the journalists asked the actress the reason why she isn’t invited to Karan’s show. Answering the question, the actress humorously said that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.

It is no secret that Karan often asks intrusive questions about people’s relationship and their sex life. In the new season, Karan also went on to ask Vijay Deverakonda about the places he has had sex in and the Liger actor sportingly answered him as well.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will soon be seen in Dobaaraa. The film has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022 and has been received well by the audience. Apart from that, the trailer of the film has received an impressive response from the audience in the presence of the cult creators Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R Kapoor. Taapsee came in as a surprise element through a TV screen.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Besides Dobaaraa, Taapsee will also be seen in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.

