Tabu Joins Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Her with a Sweet Post
Tabu has joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, and will start shooting when the second three-month schedule will kick off in London and Rajasthan.
The sequel to 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa will also see Tabu in an important role. The film features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Aaryan welcomed Tabu on board for the film with a sweet Instagram post.
"Tabu has been in talks with the makers for a while now. She loved the script and her role. She is expected to join the cast in January when the second three-month schedule kicks off in London and Rajasthan," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
The report also talked about the similarities of Tabu's roles in Golmaal Again and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. “Though it’s the same genre, there’s nothing in common between the two films and Tabu’s character, too, is dramatically different and one if the USPs of the film,” said the source.
As per the buzz, the sequel will also have a surprise twist. The source further shared, “While Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological-thriller with lots of laughs, the sequel is a proper horror-comedy with plenty of spooky moments."
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, originally helmed by Priyadarshan, was a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). Director Aneez Bazmee is targeting to wrap up the movie by March next year. While fans hope Akshay Kumar will make a special appearance in the sequel, there hasn't been any official confirmation yet.
Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, the movie is slated to release on July 31, 2020.
