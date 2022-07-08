Is Tamil Actor Vishal Seeing Someone? Here's What We Know

Kollywood actor Vishal’s bachelor status is often a point of discussion in the Tamil film industry. The 44-year-old actor, known for his action roles and dangerous stunts he performs in his movies, has had his share of failed relationships.

Vishal was constantly linked with actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and the two were rumoured to be dating. Both have constantly maintained that they were just good friends. However, their bond turned sour after Vishal’s team released their election campaign video for the Nadigar Sangram, accusing the actress’s father R Sarathkumar of abuse of power. Varalaxmi lashed out at Vishal in a tweet after the incident.

Later, Vishal got engaged to a Hyderabad-based woman named Anisha Alla in March 2019. However, this relationship did not work out and they called off their engagement soon enough. Vishal has remained unmarried since. However, recently he made a statement hinting at new-found love. He said that he does not believe that arranged marriages work and hence he will soon reveal his love. People are speculating that Vishal is dating someone and will soon reveal her name.

Earlier, Vishal had also said that he would get married only after the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building gets over. Vishal had been elected General Secretary of the body, also known as the South Indian Artistes’ Association in 2015 and is currently a member of the committee with actor Nassar as its president. Nassar also said that the construction of the building was his top priority soon after getting elected.

On the work front, Vishal will soon appear in the action flick Laththi, directed by A. Vinoth Kumar. Just a few days ago, the actor injured himself during the filming of the climax of the movie, due to which shooting was temporarily halted. However, he later recovered and resumed shooting. Laththi is scheduled to release on August 15.

