Is Tejasswi Prakash 'Unsure' About Marriage With Karan Kundrra? Her Latest Post Creates Stir

It seems like actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is dating television heartthrob Karan Kundrra, is in no mood to take marriage question anymore. Tejasswi and Karan have been dating each other for about a year now. Ever since they declared their love for each other on Bigg Boss 15 house, the couple has been facing relentless questions about their wedding plans.

On Monday, Tejasswi had a rather sassy response to the marriage question. She also shared a piece of advice for all the women facing this question. Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi posted a video of her lip-syncing the rendition of a popular meme these days, “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhe nahi pooch na (I don’t know, don’t ask me).” She wrote ‘Paps: shaadi kab hogi’ at the top, indicating that her reaction is to the paparazzi constantly throwing marriage question at her.

In the video’s caption, Tejasswi wrote, “But on a serious note, it’s always better to be sure than sorry. This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure.” In response to one of the comments on the video, Tejasswi replied, “Sunny ko pucho… ussey pata hai @kkundrra (Ask Karan Kundrra, he knows it).”

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan so loved and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

