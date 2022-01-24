Is Telugu TV star Rashmi Gautam Married? Rumours Fly on Social Media

Rashmi Gautam is one of the top anchors of the Telugu TV entertainment industry. Now rumours suggest that Rashmi Gautam, who is publicly single, had once been secretly married. Rashmi has been in the industry for over 15 years and has appeared on the comedy show called Jabardashth. She had also worked in a lot of movies.

The rumours suggest that she had gotten married and also got divorced when she was just a newcomer to the industry. Rashmi Gautam has repeatedly denied it.

The new rumors stem from her well-publicised relationship with Sudigali Sudheer, her co-star from Jabardasth. Though many believed that the news of the relationship was nothing more than an attempt to rake in TRPs by the makers of the show.

Ever since she was linked with Suheer, the rumor mills have been at work. The current buzz is that her ex-husband was not from the entertainment industry. It was also reported that Rashmi suppressed the news because she thought it might affect her career at the beginning.

For now, what we know is that these are just rumours and nothing else.

On the work front, Rashmi Gautam is going to do an item song in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar. The song is going to be choreographed by Shekhar Master, according to reports.

Jabardasth and Dhee are Rashmi Gautam’s most famous works . She also starred in the sequel shows ‘Extra Jabardasth’ and ‘Best of Jabardasth’, as well as Dhee 10. She is widely popular among the audience, which is why the rumours of her secret marriage have shaken social media and her fandom.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.