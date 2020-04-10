MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Is That a Pancake or an Omelette? Katrina Kaif Has No Clue What She Has Made

Is That a Pancake or an Omelette? Katrina Kaif Has No Clue What She Has Made

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabella seem to have encountered a bit of a cooking disaster on Friday morning.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Share this:

Like most of us, Katrina Kaif too seems to be having a tough time cooking on her own during the coronavirus lockdown. The actress, who is living with her sister Isabella Kaif in Mumbai during the lockdown, has shared a video of the two of them trying to make something that looks like an omelette or a pancake.

There's no way to know what it is for sure, because Katrina said that they too are trying to figure out what it is that they have made. The video shows Katrina first zooming into the frying pan and then winking at the camera.

"We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do," she wrote. Mini Mathur asked in the comments, "Kat... is great a pancake??? Or a cheese soda? (sic)."

Katrina has been posting videos of herself working out at home during the self-quarantine period. She had also posted a video of her doing the dishes at home.

Read: Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Turn Cleaning the Dishes Into a Dramatic Movie as They Self-Isolate

On Thursday, she also posted a video thanking Mumbai Police for all their efforts in battling coronavirus and ensuring that the citizens stay home safe. "Thank You Mumbai Police. Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police who are working so hard while we stay in the safety and comfort of our homes. Tremendous respect for all of you 🙏 #DilSeThankYou #StayHome #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,168,716

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,632,898

    +29,246

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,587

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,595

    +1,903
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres