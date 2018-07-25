GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Is That Really You, Tanushree Dutta? The Actress is Unrecognisable In New Look

Before arriving in Mumbai, she had shared a message on Instagram that read, "Flight to Mumbai!! Coming back to India after 2 years..nervous and excited!!"

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 10:47 AM IST
Image: A YouTube grab
Former beauty queen and actress Tanushree Dutta - still popular for her Bollywood debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne alongside Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel - is back in Mumbai after two years. In her recent photos, which were taken at Mumbai airport, the actress was unrecognisable, and nothing like the stunning actress fans once knew her as.

Sporting an almost makeup free look, Tanushree teamed a blue shirt with black capris as she posed for the shutterbugs.





Before arriving in Mumbai, she had shared a message on Instagram that read, “Flight to Mumbai!! Coming back to India after 2 years..nervous and excited!!"

Flight to Mumbai!! Coming back to India after 2 years..nervous and excited!!

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on



Will miss USA...be back soooon!!!

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on



Tanushree, who appeared in films like Chocolate, Good Boy Bad Boy and Dhol, was last seen in Apartment which was released in 2010.

