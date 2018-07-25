English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is That Really You, Tanushree Dutta? The Actress is Unrecognisable In New Look
Before arriving in Mumbai, she had shared a message on Instagram that read, “Flight to Mumbai!! Coming back to India after 2 years..nervous and excited!!"
Image: A YouTube grab
Former beauty queen and actress Tanushree Dutta - still popular for her Bollywood debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne alongside Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel - is back in Mumbai after two years. In her recent photos, which were taken at Mumbai airport, the actress was unrecognisable, and nothing like the stunning actress fans once knew her as.
Sporting an almost makeup free look, Tanushree teamed a blue shirt with black capris as she posed for the shutterbugs.
Tanushree, who appeared in films like Chocolate, Good Boy Bad Boy and Dhol, was last seen in Apartment which was released in 2010.
