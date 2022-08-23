Is The Acting Career of Pavitra Lokesh Suffering Because of Naresh Babu?

Pavitra Lokesh and Naresh Babu have been in the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. However, it has been recently reported that Pavitra’s acting career is at stake because of her rumoured relationship with Naresh. A source from the industry has revealed that Pavitra was all set to sign a big-budget film with a Tollywood superstar. She was supposed to play the role of the Telugu star’s mother in the movie.

But, when the unknown Telugu star learned about Pavitra’s role, he asked the director to drop her. As a result, the director had to forcefully drop Pavitra Lokesh from the cast. In another instance, Pavitra played the role of Naresh’s younger sister in debutant Sarath Mandava’s Ramarao On Duty. She became a laughing stock after portraying Naresh’s sister on screen. It was reported that Naresh had spoken to the director about casting Pavitra as his wife instead of his sister, but the change was not implemented in the film by the makers.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the marriage of Pavitra Lokesh and Naresh Babu. If the rumoured couple happens to get married, then it will be the fourth marriage of Kannada star Naresh Babu. The rumours of their marriage are not new. The actor-duo has been spotted attending many events together.

Naresh and Pavitra were last seen sharing the screen space in Ramarao On Duty. The film also starred Ravi Teja, Venu Thottempudi, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani, among others. For the unversed, the Telugu film is based on a real incident. It is an action-packed thriller, written and directed by Sarath Mandava. Ramarao on Duty was jointly produced under the banners of SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks.

