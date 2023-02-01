Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy had its theatrical release on January 12 and is running successfully with massive crowds at the theatres. The film has already earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. The Gopichand Malineni directorial has received mixed reactions from critics. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in key roles. It seems like for Balayya, the word Simha in the film’s title is lucky. Let’s look at the list of films in which Simha is present and was a hit in its year.

Jai Simha (2018)

KS Ravikumar’s directorial emerged as a hit despite garnering mixed reviews. The actioner collected Rs 24.5 crore during its run, exceeding expectations. Apart from Balayya, Jai Simha also has Nayanthara, Haripriya, Natasha Doshi and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Simha (2010)

Simha is an action-packed family drama with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayantara, Namitha and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a professor and his son who are against social injustice. The film earned more than Rs 36 crore and became the highest grossing Telugu film of its year.

Lakshmi Narasimha (2004)

Lakshmi Narasimha is an action film backed by Bellamkonda Suresh under the banner of Sri Sai Ganesh Productions and directed by Jayanth C Paranjee. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna and Asin as the lead. The film received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers making it one of the hit films of the year 2004.

Narasimha Naidu

Narasimha Naidu is touted to be a vigilante action drama film helmed by B Gopal. The film saw commercial success in its year. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs 6-9 crore earning Rs 30 crore. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna it also features Simran, Preeti Jhangiani, and Asha Saini in key roles.

Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy opened on the positive, not at the box office and continues to run on the silver screen. The film has earned 96.45 crores nett, which equals 113.81 crores gross. In international circuits, a total of Rs 16 crore has been accumulated so far, taking the worldwide total to 129.81 crores gross. However, the total collection is yet to be seen after the theatrical run of the film ends.

