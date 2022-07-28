Is There A Delay In NTR 30? Director Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Has Someting To Say

Jr NTR has started working on the much-awaited project NTR 30, his 39th film. It is being produced by his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film has been delayed for a long and there has been no update.

During an interview with an online portal, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said that Jr NTR is “conscious” of the project since he has breached a milestone as an actor after the success of RRR. Kalyan also added that this is also one of the reasons that he and the team of NTR30 is not able to share any update on the project. NTR30 will be directed by Koratala Siva.

“NTR30 should have started long back but then RRR came and changed everything. After this film, Tarak became a pan-India hero and every film he carves out now should be a pan-India movie. For that reason, the director is working pretty hard to get the right things,” said Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, during the interview.

He also said that since announcements are official, they need to think thoroughly about the authenticity of the update. “There is a lot of thinking involved as the team constantly brainstorms to decide the authenticity of the updates. Hence, it is delayed,” said Kalyan.

Reportedly, filmmaker Koratala Siva is changing the whole script of the movie as per Jr NTR’s instructions in view of the fact that the film should be released in Hindi as well.

Jr NTR was last seen in S S Rajamouli’s pan-India film RRR, also starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film, which released in March, broke many records and was declared a massive hit, to say the least. RRR minted more than Rs 1000 crores at the box office. Now, RRR is all set to release in Japan in October this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here