Is there an Ambedkar Touch to Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser?

: Kaala or black is the colour of the proletariat, so says the teaser of Rajinikanth's latest movie Kaala.In Kabali, Rajinikanth was a steely Malaysian people's leader trying to piece together his family torn-apart by ethnic strike, but in Kaala the 67-year-old is a true-blue working class man taking on hegemonistic forces looking to rule over the lowly labour classes. They are white, he is black.The teaser is a reference to black and white. In the opening of the teaser, the antagonist, Nana Patekar, dressed in white, asks: "What sort of a name is Kaala?" Sample, Rajinikanth's answer: "Uzhaippin vannam Karuppe (The colour of the working class is black)."There is an Amdebkar touch as well in the teaser. "Katravai Patravai," Says Rajinikanth which means Educate, Agitate and this was exactly Dr. Ambedkar's philosophy: Educate, agitate and organise.The film Kaala is produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush.Dhanush had tweeted on February 28 that the teaser will be released at 11 am on March 1st but the release got delayed by a day in view of the demise of the Kanchi seer.Is the Kaala teaser similar to Kabali? Fans of Rajini feel the background score of Kaala is similar to Kabali and Rajinikanth's get-up too is a little similar. Add to that, in both these movies, Rajini acts his age, which has become a kind of style of the Ranjith-Rajinikanth combination.In fact, earlier, that was not so. For example, KS Ravikumar and Shankar always attempted to project the aging actor as youthful and trendy: you may even refer to the Oru Koodai Sunlight song in Enthiran where they even painted him white.In Kabali, Rajinikanth was a suave people's leader; the beacon of hope for the oppressed Tamils. But in Kaala, Rajinikanth appears to be on the field, fighting and raising his voice for the working class, poor Tamils in Mumbai. While he strutted in western attire in Kabali, his attire in Kaala is invariably a black shirt and an equally black dhoti. While he has a white beard in Kaala too, his moustache shows the difference. It's black and twirled upwards in a sign perceived as valour in South.Rajinikanth, who is all set to announce the name of his party in the coming months, is being criticised for being an 'outsider' but this movie will have a lot of scenes and dialogues for Rajinikanth to claim the son of the soil, a true-blue-Tamilian.In fact, he has attempted the Tirunelveli dialect, a hard one to master but representative of a pure, unblemished Tamil form.There is a growing difference between the reel life Rajini and the real life Rajini. In the teaser, Rajini wears black shirt which is something that Dravidian leader Periyar always wore but in real life, Rajinikanth said he will follow 'spiritual politics' and he is someone who believes in God. While this teaser may have an Ambedkar touch, Rajini has never spoken about Dr Ambedkar after he indicated his potential entry into politics.Interestingly, it was his dear friend Kamal Haasan who mentioned that Periyar and Ambedkar are his mentors.