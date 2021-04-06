Is This Pic of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Second Baby Boy?

This time, it seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s chose to keep their newborn baby away from the limelight. The celebrity couple who welcomed their second baby on February 21, neither revealed the name of their baby boy nor have they shared any official picture of him on social media. However, a picture of the newborn is doing rounds on the internet as Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor might have accidentally shared a glimpse of him. Though he later deleted the post, it seems like the fans have already grabbed the screenshots.

The pictures have been shared by many media houses. As per the reports shared by DNA, the veteran actor posted a collage where he put together a picture of a newborn Taimur Ali Khan and the picture of the new baby boy who looks like his second grandchild.Kareena, who keeps sharing pictures of Taimur on social media, had also shared a glimpse of her newborn on Women’s Day. However, the face of the child is not visible as he can be seen taking a nap on his mother’s shoulder. She captioned the post by saying that there’s nothing that a woman can’t do.

A few days ago, Bebo also shared an adorable monochromatic snap of herself where she can be seen looking at her baby with all the love. Sharing the post, she expressed that like any other woman, she too can’t stop staring at her son.

Meanwhile, she has started working and has been papped in the city while heading for a shoot. she took utmost care of COVID-19 precautions. On the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release by the end of this year. She also has Veere Di Wedding 2 by Shashanka Ghosh and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in her kitty.