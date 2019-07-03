Take the pledge to vote

Is This Picture of Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul From Breaking Bad Film?

Aaron Paul shared yet another teaser picture with Bryan Cranston, lending to the speculation around a 'Breaking Bad' film.

July 3, 2019
Is This Picture of Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul From Breaking Bad Film?
Image of Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, courtesy of Twitter
The lead cast of AMC's mega hit series Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's teaser pics from an upcoming collaboration has led fans to strongly believe that a film based on the series is indeed in works. Earlier, Cranston and Paul shared the same images, at the same time, on their Twitter handles sending fans into a speculative meltdown of sorts. Now, Paul shared another pic of the duo which has sparked the debate around the Breaking Bad film again.

On Tuesday, Paul tweeted an image which shows him and Cranston walking through a creek. Paul is seen leading the charge in an all-black, casual ensemble, while Cranston dons a fedora hat and walks behind him, carrying his shoes in his hands. Both Paul and Cranston's looks are reminiscent of the final season of Breaking Bad and fans could not help but wonder if it is indeed a BTS pic from the sets of Breaking Bad film. Paul captioned the image "Even Sooner."

See Paul's tweet here:

As expected, fan comments suggesting a Breaking Bad film started pouring in. See some reactions here:

Earlier, both Cranston and Paul shared similar images on their Twitter handles. The image had two mules staring into distance. Both the actors had captioned the image "Soon," while the image dropped on their respective timelines at the same time. Similar fan reactions had trailed the image previously as well. However, there is no confirmation as to whether a Breaking Bad film is being conceived or its another project that the Breaking Bad cast is part of.

Read: Breaking Bad Film on the Cards? Twitter Thinks So After Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Share Same Pic

Follow @News18Movies for more

