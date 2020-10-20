Is This Video from Neha Kakkar's Roka Ceremony? Here's the Truth

Is Neha Kakkar getting married or not is the question on everyone's mind since the last few weeks. After announcing 'Nehu Da Vyah' with Rohanpreet Singh, Neha has been the center of attention in the showbiz circuit. Recently, a picture of a wedding card of the alleged couple was also going viral on social media, which raised fans' curiosity even further.

Now, a video shared online on Neha's Instagram account has become talking point amid her wedding rumours. In the small clip, while a romantic song plays in the background, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen holding each other's hands lovingly. Neha shared that the video is from the time she first met Rohanpreet's parents. While Neha sports a casual black T-shirt and denims, Rohanpreet sports a multi coulour jacket in square prints.

Take a look.

While many speculated that video is from Neha's roka ceremony, the singer has now clarified on it saying it is not. When the same clip of Neha and Rohanpreet holding each other's hands was posted by Viral Bhayani on his social media handle, Neha went to the comments section and said, "This is not my Roka."

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration, a song titled Nehu Da Vyah, will be out on October 21. This announcement confused fans and led them to speculate that the wedding rumours might be a promotional gimmick.