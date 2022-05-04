Is Tollywood Actor Sai Pallavi Getting Married Soon? We Might Know Something

Having given hits like Premam and Fidaa, actor Sai Pallavi has become one of the most sought after female leads in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema.

Sai Pallavi’s last film, Shyam Singha Roy, wasn’t that big a success at the box office but her performance in the movie was praised by critics and fans. Now, ahead of the release of her upcoming Telugu film Viraata Parvam, some rumours have surfaced on the internet.

As per reports, Sai Pallavi will soon tie the knot after the release of Viraata Parvam, which also stars actor Rana Daggubati. The film has been directed by Venu Udugula.

The rumour surrounding her impending wedding also stems from the fact that Sai hasn’t signed any film after the Viraata Parvam.

This has prompted netizens to speculate that Sai might be planning something big and adjusting her schedule to tie the knot soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the actor about her marriage.

Earlier, Sai Pallavi opened up about her marriage plans and left the fans disappointed. Sharing her thoughts, Sai said that after getting married, she will have to leave her parents and move with her husband. She then added that she did not want to move away from her parents and would rather prefer to stay and take care of them.

