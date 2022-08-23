Is Trisha Krishnan Planning to Join Politics? What We Know

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan is soon to appear in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. It opens in theatres globally on September 30. Trisha plays a queen in the historical drama. As the actress is busy with promotional activities for the upcoming film, some new unconfirmed reports have surfaced. Rumour is rife that she will soon make her much-anticipated foray into politics.

Trisha is reportedly ready to join the Congress party. The actress has reportedly been encouraged to run for office by Thalapathy Vijay, according to rumours. However, even as people have been waiting for an official confirmation of the same from Trisha herself, her mother has already rubbished the claims.

Trisha’s mother Uma Krishnan dismissed the reports that the actress was entering politics and labelled them as hearsay. She also made it clear that Trisha had no plans to enter politics shortly and is instead focusing on her acting profession, putting an end to rumours. She also said that Trisha is focusing on acting in multiple languages in films across all regional industries.

On the other hand, Trisha recently discussed the presence of toxic people on her Instagram story and left her followers in suspense as to who she was referring to. On the work front, Trisha last appeared in the political thriller Paramapadham released last year.

As for Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, the 39-year-old actress will play Emperor Sundara Chola’s daughter and Vallaraiyan’s love interest in the epic historical drama. The busy actress is currently filming both Tamil and Malayalam-language movies, and she is also said to be playing a significant part in Vijay’s upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed flick Thalapathy 67.

