Is Twinkle Khanna Pointing Towards the Arrests of Activists with her Tweet?
Twinkle Khanna always speaks her mind on social media.
Image: Instagram/Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna is known for speaking her mind on social media. Her recent tweet has also been seen in the same regard. On Wednesday, she tweeted, “Freedom is not lost all at once, it is lost in units of one, one at a time, one activist, one lawyer, one writer till finally it’s each one of us.”
On Tuesday, nine activists were searched and five of them arrested after sweeping multi-city raids across in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.
Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves were taken into custody on Tuesday over allegations of Maoist links and for inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence.
Twinkle had made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat and her last released film as an actress was Tees Maar Khan (2010) in which she did a special appearance.
She is also a popular columnist. After Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Twinkle Khanna is all set to come up with her third book Pyjamas are Forgiving in September, this year.
