Is Urfi Javed Dating Indo-Canadian Singer Kunwarr? Social Media Comments Spark Rumours

Who doesn’t know Urfi Javed? Bigg Boss OTT fame is widely known for her love for bizarre and weird outfits. Each time she is spotted by the paparazzi, her outfits take away all the attention. But this time, it is Urfi Javed’s dating rumours that are making headlines.

Yes, you read it right. There’s a buzz on social media that Urfi Javed might be dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. It all started after the singer shared a picture with Urfi on his social media handle. In the picture, Kunwarr and Urfi can be seen posing together as they look stunning. However, it was the caption that caught everyone’s attention. “There’s so much cooking up,” it read. Urfi also took to the comment section of Kunwarr’s post and wrote, “Look at me" which was followed by another of her comments that read, “Oh sorry I meant us !! Look at us." Later, Urfi also shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “I know you love me.” This has left fans wondering if Urfi Javed is dating the Indo-Canadian singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kunwarrmusic)

Earlier this week, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared pictures of herself wishing everyone on Valentine’s day. At that time too, Kunwarr was quick to comment, “Happy V Day Urfi Jii”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urfijavedofficial)

For the unversed, Kunwarr became a popular name with his song Bewafa. His latest song Attitude is also being widely loved by fans.

Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. If reports are to be believed, Urfi Javed is likely to participate in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Lock Upp which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

