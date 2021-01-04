Is Vicky Kaushal the Reason Katrina Kaif Deleted This Social Media Post in a Jiffy?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating dating rumours have been stoked once gain after they were rumoured to be spending the New Year's together in Alibaug resort with their respective siblings Isabelle and Sunny.

Fans were quick to draw connections between Vicky's New Year social media post and Isabelle's Insta stories and conclude that they were at the same location. Later, Katrina also posted a picture on her social media handle in which she is gathered around the table as she plays sequence. Her sister is seated besides her in the image. She captioned it "Sweater Weather", as the sisters covered their heads with hoodies. Fans were quick to share this particular image on social media as apparently Vicky's reflection was visible in the glass behind Katrina.

Later, when the picture went viral on social media, Katrina deleted it from her Instagram stories. As Vicky and Katrina continue to stoke relationship rumours, they also have some interesting projects lined up to be shot and released. Vicky's Sardar Udham Singh has been delayed amid coronavirus scare in 2020, but may release this year. Meanwhile, Katrina has films like Phone Bhoot and an untitled actioner with director Ali Abbas Zafar to work on this year.

Would you like to see them paired opposite each other in an upcoming project?