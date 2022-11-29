Is Vijay Deverakonda in Prabhas-Starrer Salaar? What We Know

The fans are patiently waiting for Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar. The Prashanth Neel directorial is touted as the next big thing in the South film industry. After Prithiviraj Sukumaran, rumours are rife that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a cameo role in the film. This speculation came after photos of the actor went viral on social media as he was reportedly spotted on the sets of Salaar.

According to the unclaimed reports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as Prabhas’ younger brother in the film. Some of the speculations also suggested that the photo was not from the sets of the film but from a shoot for an advertisement campaign.

The viral snaps show, the Liger actor in a grey Tee and black denim and drenched in sweat. Another one is a monochrome image of the actor inside the shoot standing near a light.

However, nothing is officially confirmed yet.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran turned 40 and the makers made the birthday more special for the actor’s fans by unveiling his character’s poster. In the poster, the actor had a tribal rugged look. Sharing the poster Prasanth Neel wrote on Instagram, “Birthday Wishes to the most versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran, presenting ‘ ’ from Salaar.”

Salaar has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Homable films. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in the film. Besides the leads, the project will further star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Easwari Rao in key roles among others. The Telugu drama will also be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Salaar was previously stated to hit the cinemas on April 14 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was pushed. It will now release on September 28, next year.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be a part of the romantic comedy Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead.

