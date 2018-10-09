English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Vikas Bahl No Longer the Producer of Ranveer Singh’s 83?
Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has reportedly been removed as the producer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83.
File photo of Vikas Bahl. (News18 archives)
Loading...
Following allegations of sexual misconduct by three women, including Kangana Ranaut and a former employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, Vikas Bahl has been removed from the post of a producer in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83.
A source from the film’s set told Pinkvilla, "Allegations against Vikas have been a huge concern for the team of 83 and they expressed their concern over his presence in the film. Owing to his misconduct, the internal team came to a conclusion unanimously that he shouldn't be involved with the project in any capacity. The same has been conveyed to him and his then partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena."
Talking about the alleged accusations on Vikas, one of Phantom co-founders, Vikramaditya Motwane tweeted on Sunday, "I'm truly sorry about what happened to the girl. Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender. He's preyed on a young woman, abused her trust, ruined her life. The scars are going to stay and that just isn't right."
Even actor Hritik Roshan, who is currently filming Super 30 with Vikas, tweeted a statement on Monday stating, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”
83 is based on India’s unexpected Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will have Ranveer Singh play Kapil Dev, who had captained the Indian team to glory. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
A source from the film’s set told Pinkvilla, "Allegations against Vikas have been a huge concern for the team of 83 and they expressed their concern over his presence in the film. Owing to his misconduct, the internal team came to a conclusion unanimously that he shouldn't be involved with the project in any capacity. The same has been conveyed to him and his then partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena."
Talking about the alleged accusations on Vikas, one of Phantom co-founders, Vikramaditya Motwane tweeted on Sunday, "I'm truly sorry about what happened to the girl. Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender. He's preyed on a young woman, abused her trust, ruined her life. The scars are going to stay and that just isn't right."
October 7, 2018
Even actor Hritik Roshan, who is currently filming Super 30 with Vikas, tweeted a statement on Monday stating, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”
October 8, 2018
83 is based on India’s unexpected Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will have Ranveer Singh play Kapil Dev, who had captained the Indian team to glory. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...