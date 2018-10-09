GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Is Vikas Bahl No Longer the Producer of Ranveer Singh’s 83?

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has reportedly been removed as the producer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
File photo of Vikas Bahl. (News18 archives)
Following allegations of sexual misconduct by three women, including Kangana Ranaut and a former employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, Vikas Bahl has been removed from the post of a producer in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83.

A source from the film’s set told Pinkvilla, "Allegations against Vikas have been a huge concern for the team of 83 and they expressed their concern over his presence in the film. Owing to his misconduct, the internal team came to a conclusion unanimously that he shouldn't be involved with the project in any capacity. The same has been conveyed to him and his then partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena."

Talking about the alleged accusations on Vikas, one of Phantom co-founders, Vikramaditya Motwane tweeted on Sunday, "I'm truly sorry about what happened to the girl. Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender. He's preyed on a young woman, abused her trust, ruined her life. The scars are going to stay and that just isn't right."




Even actor Hritik Roshan, who is currently filming Super 30 with Vikas, tweeted a statement on Monday stating, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”




83 is based on India’s unexpected Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will have Ranveer Singh play Kapil Dev, who had captained the Indian team to glory. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
